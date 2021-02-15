Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$12.77 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.87.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

