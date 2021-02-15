Raymond James Boosts Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$21.00

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:CCO opened at C$20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.40. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.69 and a twelve month high of C$21.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

