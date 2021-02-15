FY2022 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Decreased by Analyst

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12.

98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

