ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ADT by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ADT by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

