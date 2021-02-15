Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Commerzbank downgraded Trelleborg AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

TBABF stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, noise damping materials in brakes, and noise and vibration damping solutions; and bearings and bushings.

