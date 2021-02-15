Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease is being aided by rise in revenues from rentals of flight equipment. Revenues from this segment rose 3.6% in the first nine months of 2020. We expect this segment to have performed well in the fourth-quarter (releasing on Feb 22) too. Also, we are impressed by the company’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. To this end, the company increased its quarterly dividend in November. As of Sep 30, Air Lease owned 308 aircraft in the operating-lease portfolio. This compares favorably with 292 aircraft at the end of 2019. However, decline in the collection rate is concerning, Moreover, rising operating expenses due to higher interest expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, pose a threat to the company's bottom line. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year due to higher costs.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Air Lease stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

