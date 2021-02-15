Credit Suisse Group Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $218.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $218.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.77.

DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 31,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

