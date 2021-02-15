Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Decreases By 35.9%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.15.
About TerraVest Industries
