Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Decreases By 35.9%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.15.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.