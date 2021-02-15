Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Rises By 80.6%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,026,100 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the January 14th total of 4,444,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,003.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. TUI has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

