Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth $7,908,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $8,753,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $6,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

