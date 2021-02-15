Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.67.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $128.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after acquiring an additional 263,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

