KAR Auction Services (KAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KAR stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.