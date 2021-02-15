Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $31.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.89.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. Impinj has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

