IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $192.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.