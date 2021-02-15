Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by Evercore from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.85.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$62.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,957,167.67. Insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473 over the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

