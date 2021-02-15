Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$119.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$100.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.63.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$119.90 on Friday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$34.00 and a twelve month high of C$120.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$89.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.31.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

