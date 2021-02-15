American States Water (AWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AWR opened at $79.51 on Monday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

