Research Analysts Set Expectations for FirstService Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of FSV opened at $149.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $156.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FirstService by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in FirstService by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

