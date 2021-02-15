Analyzing Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) & Wegener (OTCMKTS:WGNR)

Wegener (OTCMKTS:WGNR) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wegener and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wegener 0 0 0 0 N/A Comtech Telecommunications 0 1 3 0 2.75

Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than Wegener.

Volatility and Risk

Wegener has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wegener and Comtech Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wegener N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications $616.72 million 1.14 $7.02 million $0.77 36.49

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Wegener.

Profitability

This table compares Wegener and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wegener N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications -14.65% 3.43% 1.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Wegener shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats Wegener on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wegener

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc., designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment. It also provides Unity satellite media receivers, including Unity 552 for private and business television networks; Unity 4600, a digital satellite receiver that is used primarily by program originators to distribute analog and digital programming; and Unity 202 audio receiver for business music providers. In addition, the company offers digital television digital stream processors for cable and telecom headends allowing them to integrate local off-air high definition broadcast television channels and digital programs, and insert them onto their networks; uplink equipment for video and audio distribution; and customized products. It serves business and private networks, broadcast television and program originators, and radio broadcasters through direct sales force, sales representatives, value added resellers, integrators, and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. Wegener Corporation is a subsidiary of Novra Technologies, Inc.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides mission-critical technologies comprising tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; very small aperture terminals; and sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power amplifiers and related switching technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications, such as oncology cancer treatment systems. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

