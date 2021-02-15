Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMG. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Shares of WMG opened at $37.36 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 636,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 318,644 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,877,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

