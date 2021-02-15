Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.00 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.