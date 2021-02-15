Legrand’s (LGRDY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.29 on Friday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.