Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday. SEB Equity Research downgraded Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.