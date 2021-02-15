National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $3.80 on Friday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.