National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $3.80 on Friday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

