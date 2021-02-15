Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $93.82 on Friday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.