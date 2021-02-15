2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Raised to $65.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

TWOU opened at $55.55 on Friday. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 2U by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

