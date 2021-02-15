Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on Z. Susquehanna increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Z stock opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $202.65.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,543.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,738 shares of company stock worth $48,008,439. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

