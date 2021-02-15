Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.69.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.65. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $208.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

