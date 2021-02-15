Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,220. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,876 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zynga by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after buying an additional 872,758 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

