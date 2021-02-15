CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

