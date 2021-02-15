FY2022 EPS Estimates for L’Air Liquide S.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L’Air Liquide in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

