GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $635.74 million and a P/E ratio of -237.21. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

