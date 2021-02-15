Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BrightView (NYSE:BV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get BrightView alerts:

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

BV opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,620,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,663 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $14,661,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 577,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 540,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 420,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.