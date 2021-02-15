Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SONO opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -141.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,134.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 141,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $3,029,259.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,612 shares of company stock worth $17,244,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $3,448,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

