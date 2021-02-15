Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTOIY. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

