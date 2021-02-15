Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTOIY. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

