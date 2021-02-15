Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.82.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $199.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

