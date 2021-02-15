iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the January 14th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

