Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 736,300 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the January 14th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.99 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
