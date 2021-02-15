Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 736,300 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the January 14th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.99 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,551,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 428,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

