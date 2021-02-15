Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €180.13 ($211.91).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €161.20 ($189.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €174.40 ($205.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €144.34.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

