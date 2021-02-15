Head to Head Contrast: Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) versus Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salzgitter and Taylor Wimpey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $9.57 billion 0.17 -$270.03 million ($0.50) -5.38 Taylor Wimpey $5.54 billion 1.45 $860.50 million $2.58 8.53

Taylor Wimpey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salzgitter. Salzgitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Salzgitter and Taylor Wimpey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 2 2 2 0 2.00 Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter -6.31% -15.91% -5.44% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Wimpey beats Salzgitter on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, shipbuilding, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless steel tubes, and spiral-welded and longitudinal-welded large-diameter pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment offers machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

