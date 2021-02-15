Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.60.

TGB stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

