Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.78.

UPLD opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.53.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $1,215,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Upland Software by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 144,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Upland Software by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 159,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.