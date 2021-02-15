Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 219,528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

