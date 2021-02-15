Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMCC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Freddie Mac stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

