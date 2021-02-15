Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $579.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.