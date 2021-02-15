Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

