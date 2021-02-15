Piper Sandler Comments on Otonomy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Otonomy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
