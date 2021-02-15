Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Downgraded by ATB Capital

ATB Capital downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has C$11.08 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.50.

VII has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.93.

VII opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$8.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.18.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

