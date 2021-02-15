Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Downgraded by ATB Capital

ATB Capital downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has C$11.08 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.50.

VII has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.93.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

VII opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$8.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.18.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.