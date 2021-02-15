Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

