Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $162.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRI. Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.20.

NYSE PRI opened at $141.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $150.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.